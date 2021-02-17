LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Forever Collectibles (FOCO) introduced the Framed Showcase Bobblehead Series on Wednesday, which includes Raiders legend, Howie Long.
Long is part of a six-piece set, that also features Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin, Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss, Eagles defensive tackle Mike Golic, 49ers QB Steve Young, and Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw.
The Howie Long bobblehead is limited to 575 pieces. Each piece is $45.00 and will ship out in April.
For more information, visit FOCO's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.