HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Monday was highlighted by the Las Vegas Raiders playing and winning their first game at Allegiant Stadium, but for the Green Valley Gators flag football program, it was a day they'll remember for a lifetime.
During ESPN's Monday Night Football pregame show, the Green Valley Gators were featured for their impressive play on the grid iron and for their coach.
Gator's head flag football coach David Torrez was named "Coach Of the Week". He lead the program to back-to-back state titles and outscored opponents 752-136. The team set a state record for the fewest points allowed.
Coach Torrez said it's a big deal to be associated with the Raiders and it means a lot to program. He's excited to give the sport and flag football some positive exposure.
(0) comments
