LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer confirmed Tuesday that William Karlsson will miss several weeks due to an injury.
According to a tweet from the Knights, "Wild Bill" will miss 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury.
Head Coach Pete DeBoer confirmed William Karlsson will miss 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury. Brett Howden will play with Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith against Toronto. #VegasBorn— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 2, 2021
The team added that Brett Howden will play with Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith in Tuesday night's game against Toronto.
