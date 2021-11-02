Avalanche Golden Knights Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) plays against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer confirmed Tuesday that William Karlsson will miss several weeks due to an injury.

According to a tweet from the Knights, "Wild Bill" will miss 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury.

The team added that Brett Howden will play with Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith in Tuesday night's game against Toronto.

