LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights will partner with Immunize Nevada and Smith's Food and Drug to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Toshiba Plaza on Sunday.
Vaccines will be available from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m., just before puck drop with the Minnesota Wild.
All Nevadans who are at least 12 years old are able to participate on Sunday. Participants will receive a variety of team-branded items as part of the clinic, including a hat and exclusive sticker. Masks must be worn at all times. To ensure the safety of all clinic attendees, all surfaces will be sanitized and social distancing measures will be required.
In accordance with NHL protocols, all fans in attendance for the team’s first playoff game on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena will be required to continue to wear a mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking.
All guests over the age of 2 are required to wear a mask.
