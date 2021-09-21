LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday announced the return of fans to team practices at City National Arena.
Beginning Thursday, Sept. 23, Medieval Maniacs can once again set foot rinkside for the first on-ice practice of the 2021-22 NHL season ahead of the preseason game against the San Jose Sharks that weekend.
"Both rinks will be open to the public during practice on Thursday and Saturday, while Rink A will be open to fans on Friday," according to a news release. "Each of the three days will feature Chance and members of the VGK Cast greeting fans as they enter City National Arena."
PRACTICE SCHEDULE
10:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 - Saturday, Sept. 25
Fans must wear a mask while in attendance.
The Arsenal will be open Monday - Saturday between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.