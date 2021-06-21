LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights are hosting an official Game 6 watch party this week at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
The Golden Knights face the Montreal Canadiens in Canada at 5 p.m. on June 24.
The watch party will start an hour before puck drop.
Admission will be $5 per person, plus applicable fees, the team said. A portion of proceeds will go toward the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Children two and under are free.
No chairs will be permitted and all seating will be general admission in the stadium seats or on the field with a towel or blanket and pillows.
Game 5 is taking place on Tuesday in Las Vegas. The series is tied 2-2.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.