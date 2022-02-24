LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights have used a light February schedule to get some rest, watch video, put in some rare practice time and get mentally and physically ready for the stretch drive of the NHL season.
The league had an Olympic break in the schedule and when the NHL players did not go to China, those dates were used to make up postponed games from earlier this season due to COVID-19.
Since the VGK did not have as many game to make up as teams in Canada, they only have eight games on schedule for the month of February.
Head Coach Pete DeBoer says the time has been put to good use.
"We got to do some things we normally don’t have time to do," DeBoer said. "It was kind of the 50 game mark, so we were able to look back on our season through 50 games, dividing it up between the first 25 and second 25. Then hopefully where we go from here, both analytically and where we’re trending in the right direction and areas where we still have to improve at."
The players say it was important to take advantage of some breaks in the middle of the season.
"When you get a chance to rest up, you have to take full advantage," forward Keegan Kolesar said. "We look ahead to the next month in March and I think there’s 16 games in that month. That’s a lot of hockey so right now it’s take advantage of the rest we can get and also be ready for the games we have coming up."
"It seems like we’ve had a few breaks in the last little bit but I think it’s a good chance for guys to work on some stuff, watch some video and get into the gym," defenseman Shea Theodore said. "We feel pretty good heading into this next stretch."
The Golden Knights play for the first time in five days on Friday night in Arizona. Vegas will host the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.