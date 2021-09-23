LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the first time in nearly 18 months, City National Arena was filled with fans watching the Golden Knights practice as the VGK opened up training camp.
"Pretty cool seeing that," said new Golden Knights forward Nolan Patrick. "Never seen that many fans at a practice so it shows how good they are."
"It feels a little different coming back, it feels normal, it brings a lot of energy," said Golden Knights goaltender, Robin Lehner. "I'm not used to having the fans in practice, but I have to get used to it. It just keeps showing you what this city is about, it's unbelievable."
On the ice, Pete DeBoer enters his third season with the organization, but Thursday marked his first official training camp with the Golden Knights.
"It's a weird sensation. I feel I know the group well," explained DeBoer. "We've had some long playoff runs and gone through a lot of battles together, yet this is the first real training camp we've had. It's been nice to see the prospects. That's one thing I haven't been able to do because of the way things have been. Went to the rookie camp and saw those guys at the rookie tournament, so that was nice."
Not only was this a first for the Vegas bench boss, but this was the first training camp for the Golden Knights franchise without Marc-Andre Fleury on the roster. Lehner enters the season as the undisputed number one netminder for the Knights. He told the media that he prepared for the upcoming season by getting lighter and leaner.
"It's not a big deal, honestly, it's not going to change much, it's just precautionary. I'm 30, I have four more years on this contract, and we'll see how long I can play. If I want to play further than the four years, I need to be a little lighter and as I said on Twitter my wife likes me a little lighter too."
"He looks awesome, you can tell how hard he worked," said DeBoer. "I didn't see him all summer and he walked through the door, and he looked like a different guy. You can see he put in the work and smart enough to recognize the opportunity. I think he knows he has some big shoes to fill. At the same time, you don't replace Marc-Andre Fleury, I don't think it's fair to put that expectation on him. I have no doubt this guy is committed to giving us excellent goaltending all year and hopefully championship goaltending all year."
DeBoer says he wasn't just pleased with how his number one goalie looked, but the entire team as a whole. The first on-ice sessions of the season saw the roster split into two groups for an hour and 15 minutes, before they came together for a 40-minute scrimmage.
"I thought our energy, pace, attention to detail for day one was really good. I love the depth of our forward groups this year. I don't know how they're going to roll out, but we've got competition for jobs, for spots in the lineup and competition is always good from a coaching perspective. It's always the best motivator. I think we're going to be able to score with our depth, attack in waves with our forwards this year. I like the feel of it even though it's day one."
"It was nice, nice to get into a game. It's been a while since any of us played in a game at a higher pace. Nice to get the first day out of the way," said Patrick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.