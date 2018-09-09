Max Pacioretty

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask makes a save off Montreal Canadiens' Max Pacioretty during first period NHL hockey action Wednesday, March 12, 2014 in Montreal. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Paul Chiasson)

Vegas Golden Knights manager George McPhee announced Sunday night that the team acquired forward Max Pacioretty from the Montreal Canadiens.

The trade was made in exchange for forward Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 Second Round draft pick originally belonging to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Pacioretty, 29, has played 626 NHL games – all with the Canadiens – and has tallied 226 goals and 222 assists for 448 points in his NHL career, according to a press release.

He has recorded 30 goals or more in five seasons and recorded a career-high 39 goals during the 2013-14 season, the release said.

Stay with FOX5 for more information. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.