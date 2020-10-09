LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights traded forward Paul Stastny to the Winnipeg Jets Friday morning.
In exchange, VGK acquired defenseman Carl Dahlstron and a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
The move helps VGK alleviate $6.5 million in cap space entering free agency.
Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon was set to speak to the media Friday night to discuss the trade.
Later Friday morning, the Detroit Red Wings announced that they had agreed to terms with Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill. According to the Red Wings, Merrill has signed a one-year contract with the team.
UPDATE: The #RedWings today agreed to terms with defenseman Jon Merrill on a one-year contract. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/IQ3YNKBeUJ— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 9, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.