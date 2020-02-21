Golden Knights Predators Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) plays against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

 Mark Zaleski

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights have traded forward Cody Eakin to the Winnipeg Jets.

Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced the transaction on Friday.

According to a news release, the Knights have acquired a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft from the Jets as part of the transaction. 

Eakin was selected by the Golden Knights during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft from the Dallas Stars. While in Vegas, he appeared in 199 games and posted 37 goals and 41 assists, the team said.

