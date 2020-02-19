LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights have acquired defenseman Alec Martinez from the Los Angeles Kings.
In exchange for Martinez, the Kings acquired a Golden Knights 2020 Second Round draft pick and a 2021 Second Round draft pick (originally belonging to St. Louis).
The 32-year-old Martinez is a veteran of 597 NHL games and has tallied 62 goals and 136 assists for 198 points to go with 185 penalty minutes in his NHL career, the Golden Knights said in a release.
According to a release from the Kings, Martinez was a fourth-round pick (95th overall) by the Kings in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft and has played his entire career with the team.
In addition, the Golden Knights also recalled forward Nicolas Roy and defensemen Zach Whitecloud and Jimmy Schuldt.
