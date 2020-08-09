LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NHL on Sunday night released the schedule for the opening round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Opening round starts Tuesday, August 11 with the Vegas Golden Knights versus Chicago Blackhawks for the best-of-seven series.
In Las Vegas, AT&T SportsNet will broadcast Game 1, Game 2 and Game 4. NBC will broadcast Game 3 on Saturday, August 15. Broadcast information around Games 5-7, if necessary, will be announced at a later time. Times and broadcast information are subject to change.
The schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday, August 11 at 7:30 p.m. on AT&TSN, NBCSN, SN, TVAS
- Thursday, August 13 at 2:30 p.m. on AT&TSN, NBCSN, SN360, TVAS
- Saturday, August 15 at 5 p.m. on NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS
- Sunday, August 16 at 3:30 p.m. on AT&TSN, NBCSN, SN1, SN360
- * Tuesday, August 18 (if necessary)
- * Thursday, August 20 (if necessary)
- * Saturday, August 22 (if necessary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.