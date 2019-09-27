As the second anniversary of the 1 October shooting on the Las Vegas Strip approaches, the Golden Knights have announced that the team will welcome invited guests who were impacted by the tragedy to a private gathering at City National Arena.
On Tuesday, Oct. 1, the Golden Knights are inviting guests, which will include first responders, Mandalay Bay employees and others who were impacted by the shooting, to watch a private team practice, according to the team.
Following the team's practice, attendees will enjoy lunch with the team at MacKenzie River Pizza Company for a special meet and greet.
Those invited to attend will also receive "Vegas Stronger" shirts, which players will also wear following practice.
The event is closed to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.