LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights will host a virtual blood drive beginning Thursday, April 15th, and ending on Saturday, May 15th.
The team is partnering with Vitalant, a non-profit organization, to help ensure a sufficient blood supply is available during a time in which the demand is high for all types.
Those interested will be able to donate blood at a location of their choice in Southern Nevada by registering HERE.
After completing the online registration, participants will be sent an invitation to schedule their appointment. All participants are required to bring a photo ID and face covering or mask to their appointment.
