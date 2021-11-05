LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights will hold a canned food drive before the team's home game against Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.
The drive for nonperishable food items will take place on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. until the end of the first period in Toshiba Plaza.
Those who donate will receive an exclusive poster, the team said in a release. Poster quantities are limited.
All items will be collected by significant others of the Golden Knights and will be donated to Three Square Food Bank.
Fans can also participate by donating at City National Arena until Nov. 10 through Three Square and SilverSummit Healthplan, the team said.
