LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights on Friday announced that the team will host a Chinese New Year celebration next Saturday, Feb. 8 when the Knights face the Carolina Hurricanes.
As part of the celebration, Golden Knights players will wear Chinese New Year-themed jerseys during warm-ups that will feature their last names in Mandarin.
The specialty warm-up jerseys, locker nameplates and warm-up pucks will be available for purchase on a first come, first serve basis at the VGK Authentics kiosk outside of sections 10/11, according to a news release.
Fans will be able to purchase up to two specialty jerseys per person. Items will be available for purchase starting in the middle of the first period.
“We take great pride in recognizing all of the customs and traditions celebrated by the diverse cultures that make up the Las Vegas community,” said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. “We’re excited to ring in the Year of the Rat by incorporating traditional Chinese New Year elements into all aspects of our game on February 8.”
In addition, the team will also have multiple activations set up inside T-Moile Arena and on Toshiba Plaza to celebrate the day:
- A Wishing Wall where fans can write their wishes and resolutions for the new year
- Traditional Chinese New Year elements incorporated in the March to the Fortress and throughout the in-game entertainment experience
Fans can also purchase exclusive Golden Knights Chinese Near Year-themed gear leading up to the celebration at The Arsenal and The Armory. Items available include t-shirts, sweatshirts, pucks and hats.
