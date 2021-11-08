LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights announced that the team will host its annual military appreciation night on Thursday, Nov. 11 when they host the Minnesota Wild.
Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.
During warmups, the Golden Knights will wear specialty camouflage jerseys that will be signed and available for purchase through an online auction.
The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. and conclude at the 10 minute mark of the third period.
All proceeds will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with a portion also benefitting The Folded Flag Foundation. Fans can visit military.givesmart.com or text "military" to 76278 to donate directly.
