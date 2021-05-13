LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights will face the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs beginning Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
Vegas finished in a tie for first in the Honda West Division and for the President's Trophy with Colorado, but the Avalanche had the tiebreaker by virtue of having more wins in regulation.
That means that the Golden Knights are the number two seed in the West Division, but will hold home ice advantage in the post season against every team but Colorado.
The Golden Knights have struggled with the Wild throughout their four year history. Minnesota was the only team that Vegas had a losing record against this season (3-4-1) and VGK has never won a game in regulation in St. Paul.
Jonathan Marchessault said the team is focused on themselves in the post season and will lean on the fact that many of the players have extensive playoff experience.
"We know what to expect," Marchessault said. "I think we have a lot of playoff experience as a group and for us, we’re not going to have an easy path if we want to go all the way. But we have the gamers in that locker room and I’m pretty confident we could go a long way here."
The Golden Knights will have home games in during the 7-game series on Sunday and Tuesday, plus May 24 and 28 if those games are necessary.
Single game tickets are on sale, but the team said availability is extremely limited.
Game one on Sunday is scheduled for noon Las Vegas time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.