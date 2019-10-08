The Golden Knights have announced they are premiering the documentary about the team's incredible inaugural season — "Valiant" — at a special event in November.
"Valiant," which highlights the Golden Knights' remarkable run to the 2018 Stanley Cup while unifying a city in the wake of tragedy, will premiere during an exclusive viewing for fans attending the team's game against the Calgary Flames on Sunday, Nov. 17 at T-Mobile Arena.
As part of the event, the "Valiant" production team and individuals appearing in the documentary will take part in a special question and answer session following the screening of the film.
Arguably one of the greatest Cinderella stories in the history of sports, "Valiant" starts by chronicling the NHL awarding Bill Foley the franchise in 2016 and selecting players including Marc-Andre Fleury from the Pittsburgh Penguins during the Expansion Draft.
The team, which was introduced to Las Vegas during the 2017 NHL season, went on to win their first home game, beginning a streak that made them the first team in NHL history to start an inaugural season winning eight of their first nine games.
"Valiant" features franchise owner Bill Foley, General Manager, George McPhee, Golden Knights players: Marc-Andre Fleury, William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, Deryk Engelland, Ryan Reaves, and entertainers Wayne Newton and Lil Jon, along with Las Vegas residents, law officers and first responders to the Oct. 1 tragedy, the team said in a news release.
“The 2017-18 Vegas Golden Knights were the unforgettable Cinderella story of the NHL season,” said Steve Mayer, NHL Chief Content Office and Executive Vice President. “The Golden Knights forever cemented their place in the hearts of the residents of Las Vegas and captured the imagination of the rest of the hockey world not only with their historic performance on the ice but also their commitment to unifying their community in the face of tragedy. Years from now, their first season will truly be one of the greatest stories in the history of the NHL.”
Following its premiere screening event, "Valiant" will be available nationwide via VOD platforms beginning Dec. 13.
The documentary is dedicated to the victims of the Oct. 1 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival, their families, their friends, and the heroic first responders.
Ahead of the game against the Flames, doors for the viewing event at T-Mobile Arena will open at 1 p.m., with the screening starting at 1:30 p.m.
