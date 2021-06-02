LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights will be featured a behind-the-scenes NHL documentary, highlighting the remaining eight teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Season six of Quest For The Stanley Cup™, will premiere Friday, June 4, at 6 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. and on YouTube.com/NHL in Canada.
Through seven, 30-minute episodes, the two-time Sports Emmy Award-nominated series will take viewers inside the Second Round, the Semifinals and the Stanley Cup Final. In each episode, cameras will lead fans through the action on the ice, on the benches, in the dressing rooms and into the home lives of players and members of the coaching staff. The documentary series will provide fans with an all-access pass to each team’s exceptional journey through the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs in the pursuit of the Stanley Cup – the hardest trophy to win in professional sports.
Quest For The Stanley Cup first premiered in 2016 to critical acclaim, making the NHL the first North American pro sports league to provide unfettered access to its postseason.
For the fourth straight season, ESPN+ subscribers will have exclusive access to the entire series throughout the Playoffs, with new episodes available every Friday at 6 p.m. ET starting this week.
Premiere Dates for Quest For The Stanley Cup
Friday, June 4
Episode 1
6 p.m. ET
Friday, June 11
Episode 2
6 p.m. ET
Friday, June 18
Episode 3
6 p.m. ET
Friday, June 26
Episode 4
6 p.m. ET
Friday, July 2
Episode 5
6 p.m. ET
Friday, July 9
Episode 6
6 p.m. ET
Friday, July 16
Season Finale
6 p.m. ET
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.