LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — It's official — another Golden Knights fan favorite is leaving the team, according to a news release sent Thursday. Alex Tuch is part of the deal to acquire 25-year-old Buffalo Sabres player Jack Eichel.
"The team has acquired forward Jack Eichel and a draft pick from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Vegas Golden Knights forwards Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and draft picks," for 2022 1st-round pick and 2023 3rd-round pick, the release said.
With Tuch leaving the Knights, only six original “Golden Misfits” currently remain with Vegas: William Carrier, William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, Brayden McNabb, Reilly Smith and Shea Theodore.
VGK General Manager Kelly McCrimmon is set to speak at a virtual news conference at 11:15 a.m.
According to the team, Eichel is an NHP veteran, having played 375 games with the Sabres and recording 139 goals and 216 assists throughout his career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.