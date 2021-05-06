LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights took Thursday off to return from Minnesota and rest up for a stretch of three games in four days that could decide the Honda West Division.
Vegas will host St. Louis May 7 and May 8. Then, Colorado comes to T-Mobile Arena on the night of May 10.
Currently, the Golden Knights are four points ahead of the Avalanche. The VGK have four games remaining while Colorado has five.
The Golden Knights are coming off a huge win in Minnesota Wednesday night that saw them score late to force overtime, then win on Alex Pietrangelo's goal.
"This is the type of game we can build off of," Pietrangelo said. "You’re going to face adversity in the playoffs, you’re going to go through stretches that one, two, three games that maybe things aren’t going your way. You’ve just got to find ways to win."
For the second straight game with the Wild, things got a little chippy, especially in the first period where there were multiple fights and 30 penalty minutes handed out. Head Coach Pete DeBoer said it was a playoff-like intensity.
"You’ve got two teams that are going to potentially see each other in the playoffs, potentially seven times," DeBoer said. "I don’t think anyone wants to take a step back from anybody and send the wrong message."
Forward and enforcer Ryan Reaves is eligible to come off the long term injured list and DeBoer says he expects him back for the playoffs, if not sooner. Having Reaves return will slow down teams looking to engage the Vegas players on the ice.
"Yeah I guess you could say some teams have been a little bit braver I suppose," defenseman Brayden McNabb said. "With Reavo in the lineup there’s an intimidation factor and physicality factor that he brings."
Max Pacioretty missed his second straight game in Minnesota Wednesday but DeBoer doesn't believe he'll be out long.
Friday's home game against St. Louis is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.
