LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights took Thursday off in between two game road series against the Kings and Ducks in Los Angeles and Anaheim.
Wednesday night's 6-2 win at Staples Center brought a historical achievement for Marc-Andre Fleury and a glimpse into the potential of the third line with newly acquired Mattias Janmark making his Vegas debut.
Fleury won his 485th game as an NHL goalie, moving him alone into fourth place on the all-time wins list ahead of Ed Belfour.
"I feel like since I’m still playing I always want to get a little more," Fleury said. "Looking back, to be able to be here now and pass Eddie who I really loved watching and I have a lot of respect for, it’s pretty cool and I’m very humbled by it."
Fleury is only four wins behind Roberto Luongo for third on the list.
Janmark played with Tomas Nosek and Alex Tuch on the third line and picked up an assist in his first game with the Golden Knights. But it was his speed and ease of playing with new teammates that impressed the most.
"I think he brings the speed and skill," forward Tomas Nosek said. "I think we had pretty good chemistry for our first game and hopefully we can keep that going."
"I thought Janmark stepped in and played a really good game, probably the exact type of player that we needed," forward Max Pacioretty said. "They’ve got to keep going like that. It’s fun to watch and it helps our team tremendously."
The Golden Knights play at Anaheim against the Ducks on Friday and Sunday before returning home for a two game series against the San Jose Sharks next week.
