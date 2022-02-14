LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights have swapped one superstar forward for another this week after General Manager Kelly McCrimmon placed Mark Stone on long-term injured reserve, while activating Jack Eichel.
"It's bittersweet," explained McCrimmon. "I feel for Stoner, he has begun a program of care with a specialist starting today. I think he almost has a sense of relief and hope that we're going to get this right. so that is kind of where his head is at."
The Golden Knights captain has been dealing with back issues since the Stanley Cup Playoffs a season ago. It's forced him to miss 20 games this season, and at minimum another ten with the LTIR designation.
"When we look at it objectively our number one priority is Mark Stone's health," said McCrimmon. "It clearly isn't in a place that it needs to be for him to be successful, it's not in a place where it needs to be for our team. He's our captain; the man wears his heart on his sleeve every time he puts on our uniform. He'll be missed, but I do genuinely believe we are doing the right thing with him."
"He has seen specialists all over North America. He has had 10 or 12 sets of diagnostic exams performed; backs are tricky. I wouldn't be able to relay it to you how it was relayed to me, other than to say they are still working through those things to find out exactly what it is. It's not a single issue, there is some challenges there that overlap."
The team does not believe Stone will need surgery to correct the issue and are hopeful that he could return for the postseason. The silver lining for the Golden Knights, with Stone on the LTIR, his $9.5 million cap hit no longer counts against the VGK salary cap, paving the way for Jack Eichel to be activated from LTIR without having to make any other moves.
"We're tremendously excited about Jack Eichel hitting the ice," smiled McCrimmon. "This is a massive trade made in November, that had some uncertainty attached to it at the time. You guys have been at practice as long as you have and it's going to be fun to watch. It's going to take some time; he's not going to hit the ground running. I'm pleased that there are 34 games left. When we made the trade, you sort of hoped he might get ten games at the end or some games before playoffs, so he wasn't going from March of one year to playoffs of the next year. This is going to give him a really nice runway to get him to the top of his game and that's going to be excited to watch."
Jack Eichel will make his Golden Knights debut Wednesday vs Colorado#VegasBorn | @FOX5Vegas— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) February 14, 2022
A little more than three months removed from artificial disk replacement surgery, Eichel hasn't played a real hockey game in 11 months.
"I'm sure there will be a lot of emotions Wednesday, I've already started feeling them," said Eichel. "It's probably been the biggest layoff since I've had playing hockey. I try and be realistic with my expectations, I understand it's been 11 months, no preseason games and jumping in against the best team in the league right now. But at the end of the day, it's hockey and I've been doing it since I was a kid. Just play my game, get as comfortable as I can, as quickly as I can, and I think I'll be all right."
NEW: Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon: Mark Stone going on LTIR effective today.#VegasBorn | @FOX5Vegas— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) February 14, 2022
"I think more than anything it's just that mental hump to get over. I think that's with any injury no matter if it's a knee, shoulder, or in my case a cervical disk replacement, but I'm confident. I knew I made the right decision; I feel great. I'm ready to rock."
Eichel skated between Max Pacioretty and Evgenii Dadonov on the top line Monday morning at City National Arena and with the first team power play unit. Pete DeBoer also broke up the Misfits line, pairing William Karlsson and Reilly Smith with Mattias Janmark, while Jonathan Marchessault joins Chandler Stephenson and Nic Roy.
"I think he is excited; our group is excited," said DeBoer. "Unfortunately, we still don't have our full group with Mark going out, but I think this has been a long time coming for him personally. we're excited and when you see him in practice the last three weeks you see what he can potentially add to our group. That's exciting."
"What we don't want to do is get to the playoffs or late in the season and then start experimenting or asking I wonder what that looks like. We're going to look at some different combinations and things and see. What Jack allows us is give us some center depth and create some mismatches. I don't know what will stick and what won't, but we're going to try some things."
Eichel will now have the final 34 games of the regular season to build chemistry and comfort with his new teams as the Golden Knights get set for another Stanley Cup quest.
"We do have a lot of games left in the season and you want to peak at the right time and be playing your best hockey at the right time. Try and get as comfortable and familiar with the group as possible as soon as I can and just go from there."
Also on the ice Monday was defenseman Alec Martinez, though it doesn't sound like he is close to returning to the lineup. McCrimmon says Martinez, who has missed 34 games this season, is still dealing with lingering effects from Nov. 11, after taking a skate blade to the face.
"Tremendous frustration for Alec who looks so close when you watch him," said McCrimmon. "He's been like this for a month where he practices, I just finished saying to Pete we have to get Alec Martinez back playing. He is a key player on our team, but he's just not there. He's just not there."
Robin Lehner was not at practice on Monday, McCrimmon says he is dealing with an upper-body injury and his status for Wednesday against Colorado is uncertain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.