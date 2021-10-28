LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights have signed defenseman Zach Whitecloud to a six-year contract extension, keeping him in Vegas through the 2027-28 season.
The contractis worth an annual average value of $2.75 million.
The 24-year old has played in 72 games for the Golden Knights, recording 14 points (2 goals, 12 assists). He has also appeared in 39 Stanley Cup playoff games, recording seven points (2 goals, 5 assists).
The brandon, Manitoba native signed with the Golden Knights in March of 2018, making his NHL debut on April 5th against the Edmonton Oilers.
