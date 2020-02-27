LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights on Thursday announced that the team has signed forward William Carrier to a four-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.
The extension is worth an average annual value of $1.4 million, according to a news release.
Carrier has recorded a career-high 18 points (7 goals, 11 assists) to go with 37 penalty minutes in 65 games this season, the team said.
Carrier was originally selected by the Golden Knights during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft and signed a two-year contract extension with the team on July 23, 2018.
According to the release, prior to Carrier's time in Vegas, the LaSalle, Quebec native appeared in 41 games with the Buffalo Sabres during the 2016-17 season and recorded eight points (5 G, 3 A) to go with 21 penalty minutes.
