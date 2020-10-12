LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenseman Alex Pietrangelo to a seven year, $8.8 million contract.
The team also took a third-round draft selections for the 2022 NHL Entry Draft from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for VGK fan-favorite Nate Schmidt.
The 30-year-old Pietrangelo "posted 52 points (16 G, 36 A) in 70 games during the 2019-20 season with the St. Louis Blues. In his career, he has recorded 450 points (109 G, 341 A) in 758 games, all with the Blues and he served as the team captain since 2016. Pietrangelo helped lead the Blues to a Stanley Cup championship in 2019, scoring the clinching goal against the Boston Bruins in Game 7. He was also a member of Team Canada, which won a gold medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia," according to the Golden Knights in a Monday press release.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
