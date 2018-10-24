Vegas Golden Knights logo

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday announced the team signed Nate Schmidt on for another six years. 

The defenseman in his second year with the team will earn $5.95 million annually in the new contract, according to the team.

“Nate is the kind of defenseman every team is looking for and he can continue to grow if he works at it... shutdown guy we put against teams top players,” manager George McPhee told FOX5. 

As of Wednesday, Schmidt is still suspended for another 11 games. 

