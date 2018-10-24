LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday announced the team signed Nate Schmidt on for another six years.
The defenseman in his second year with the team will earn $5.95 million annually in the new contract, according to the team.
“Nate is the kind of defenseman every team is looking for and he can continue to grow if he works at it... shutdown guy we put against teams top players,” manager George McPhee told FOX5.
As of Wednesday, Schmidt is still suspended for another 11 games.
Suspension not an issue for McPhee when negotiating contract extension with Schmidt #VegasBorn— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) October 25, 2018
