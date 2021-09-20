LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights took care of their final unresolved contract situation Sunday night, signing restricted free agent Nolan Patrick to a two-year deal worth an average annual value of $1.2 million.
The 23-year old, former second overall pick of the 2017 Draft was acquired by the Golden Knights in a trade with the Nasville Predators, sending centerman Cody Glass the other way.
Patrick has appeared in 197 NHL games, all with the Philadelphia Flyers, and has posted 70 points (30 G, 40 A). He recorded a career-high 31 points (13 G, 18 A) during the 2018-19 season with Philadelphia.
The Winnipeg, Manitoba native also spent three full seasons playing with the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings.
