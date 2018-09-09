Vegas Golden Knights manager George McPhee announced Sunday night that the team acquired forward Max Pacioretty from the Montreal Canadiens.
The trade was made in exchange for forward Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 Second Round draft pick originally belonging to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
In a press conference on Monday, McPhee said the New Canaan, Connecticut native was given a four-year contract for $28 million, or $7 million annual average salary.
Pacioretty, 29, has played 626 NHL games – all with the Canadiens – and has tallied 226 goals and 222 assists for 448 points in his NHL career, according to a press release.
He has recorded 30 goals or more in five seasons and recorded a career-high 39 goals during the 2013-14 season, the release said.
Stay with FOX5 for more information.
