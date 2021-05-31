LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights signed 19-year-old forward prospect Mason Primeau to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday.
During the 2020-21 season, Primeau played in 10 AHL games with the Henderson Silver Knights and chipped in three assists.
The forward also appeared in four contests with the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets and gathered three points (1 G, 2 A).
Last season, he recorded 19 points (11 G, 8 A) to go with 33 PIM in 45 games in his fourth season playing in the OHL.
Primeau’s father, Wayne, was drafted 17th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 1994 NHL Draft and skated in 774 career NHL games. The Golden Knights selected Primeau in the fifth round (141st overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
