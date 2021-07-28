LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It has been a busy start to NHL Free Agency for the Golden Knights, signing pending unrestricted free agent Alec Martinez, while also trading defenseman Nick Holden.
Martinez signed a three-year contract worth an average annual value of $5.25 million. This past season he finished with his second-highest point total of his career (9 goals, 23 assists) in the shortened season.
"It's a really good group of guys in that locker room, both on and off the ice," explained Martinez. "There are a lot of guys that have a lot of talent, but have the intangibles that you don't necessarily see on the ice. They're definitely a big part in the performance on the ice and helping other guys out, but it's those things in the room and the quality of guys I get to play with for three more years was kind of the main reasons why I wanted to be back."
Martinez played all 19 postseason games with a broken foot, while leading the league in blocked shots in both the regular season and Stanley Cup playoffs.
"We've been off, for I don't know how many weeks, it's feeling a lot better, so it's a non-issue," said Martinez.
Martinez was also asked about the recent trade of Marc-Andre Fleury.
"He's one of the best teammates I've ever had," said Martinez. "He shows up, he works hard, he plays the game the right way. That's the crappy part about this business, at the drop of a hat you can see some of your friends get sent to other places. I wish nothing but the best for him."
The Golden Knights traded defenseman Nick Holden and a 2022 3rd round pick to the Canadian capital in exchange for winger Evgenii Dadonov.
In three seasons, Holden played 139 games for the Golden Knights putting up 31 points, 170 blocks, and 261 hits.
Dadonov comes to Vegas spending the past season with the Senators where he scored 13 goals and 20 points in 55 games. Prior to that, the now 32-year old spent six seasons with the Florida Panthers scoring 91 goals in 280 games. Dadonov scored 25 goals or more in his final three years in Sunrise and has two more years left on his current contract with an AAV of $5 million.
The Golden Knights re-signed Mattias Janmark to a one year deal worth $2 million. Also, staying in the valley is the first Silver Knights captain in franchise history, Patrick Brown, who signed a two-year deal and Vegas' own Gage Quinney who signed a one year deal.
Tomas Nosek, an original Golden Misfit and the first player to score a goal in T-Mobile Arena history, is heading to Boston where he signed a two-year contract on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.