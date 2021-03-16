LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights have added another defenseman to their blueline on Tuesday, signing Daniil Miromanov to a one-year, entry-level contract.
The 23-year old, right-handed Russian scored 29 points (10 goal, 19 assists) in 58 games with HK Sochi in the Kontinental Hockey League.
Listed at 6-4, 198 lb., Miromanov played for the Manchester Monarchs of the ECHL during the 2018-19 season, ranking second among all defenseman with 40 points (13 goal, 27 assists) in 49 games played.
