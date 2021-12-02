LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights have signed 2021 first round pick Zach Dean to an entry level contract.
The 30th overall pick in last years draft, has put up nine points (4 G, 5 A) to go with eight penalty minutes in seven games with the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League this season.
Dean recorded 20 points (10 G, 10 A) along with 20 penalty minutes in 23 games for Olympiques during the 2020-21 regular season and added two points (1 G, 1 A) in four playoff games. During the 2019-20 campaign, Dean finished with 46 points (18 G, 28 A) through 57 contests for the Olympiques and was selected to the QMHJL's All-Rookie Team.
