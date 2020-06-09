LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore is the Vegas Golden Knights 2020 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee, the team announced Tuesday.
Selected by the Las Vegas chapter of the Professional Hockey Writer's Association (PHWA), the Masterton Trophy is given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey, according to a release.
Theodore has recorded a career-high 46 points (13 G, 33 A) in 71 games for the Golden Knights with 25 penalty minutes this season. According to the team, his 13 goals and 33 assists are also career-highs, while 46 points during the 2019-20 regular season are the most by a defenseman in Vegas' franchise history.
Theodore, a Langley, British Columbia native, was acquired by the Knights via a trade from the Anaheim Ducks during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. He was drafted by Anaheim with the 26th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.
Theodore was diagnosed with testicular cancer following his stint with Team Canada in the IIHFF World Championships in May 2019. He underwent surgery later in the summer and revealed he was cancer free when he published an article on The Players' Tribune prior to the season started, the team said.
The winner of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is selected in a poll of all chapters of the PHWA at the end of the regular season.
According to the release, the trophy was presented by the NHL Writers' Association in 1968 to commemorate the late William Masterton, a player for the Minnesota North Stars, who exhibited, to a high degree, the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Masterton died on Jan. 15, 1968, after an injury sustained during a game.
