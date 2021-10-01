LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When the Golden Knights take the ice on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena, they will do so in front of a large contingent of first responders. It's the teams way of honoring the victims and the heroes who helped the night of 1 October, four years ago.
The team will also hold a special moment of recognition before puck drop with the LA Kings.
"Everyone remembers that day and where you were when that was happening when we first came to Vegas," explained Golden Knights forward, Reilly Smith. "It brings up a lot of emotions and feelings, but we still have a job to do. I'm sure we'll do something for the first responders tonight and then go on and try and win a game."
"I think this is going to be a special day for this city forever," said Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer. "I think someone was telling me this morning, it's funny we're playing LA, one of LA's employees, a staff member, was one of the people that lost their life. I think that day reaches beyond the city of Vegas, but particularly hits hard here and I think our guys recognize that, I think feel honored of playing today."
As for the game itself, the Golden Knights are looking to respond 24 hours after losing in Salt Lake City to this same Kings squad 3-1.
"We look a little fat, fat and content early in exhibition," said DeBoer. "I know From history that we can fix that, and we can fix that urgency pretty quickly, but it's not a lot of fun to watch your team get outworked in game and I think that's what happened last night."
Three games into the preseason and the injury bug continues to bite the Golden Knights. In addition to seeing Shea Theodore and Brayden McNabb leave their exhibition opener last Sunday with injuries, DeBoer saw Robin Lehner and Nic Roy do the same Thursday night in Utah.
"(Brayden) McNabb and (Shea) Theodore skated this morning. Looked good. Not going to play, but have no doubt they're going to be back 100% next week. (Robin) Lehner I think is minor. Nic (Roy) we're waiting on some test results, so out of those four that could potentially be the most serious, though I don't know how serious. It might be day-to-day."
Puck drop between the Golden Knights and Kings is set for 7pm.
