LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Hockey League held their 2021 draft Friday night and the Golden Knights had the 30th pick.
Using the their first round selection, the Golden Knights selected Forward/Center, Zach Dean from Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada.
Dean played his 2020-21 season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and appeared in 23 games. He totaled 10 goals and 10 assists during the hockey season.
Dean was named to the QMJHL All-Rookie Team, collecting 46 points in 57 games.
With the 30th pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, we have selected forward Zach Dean!!!! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/hYw45ETR4M— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 24, 2021
Zach put up 20 points (10G, 10A) in 23 games for Gatineau in the QMJHL last season! In 2019-20, he was named to the QMJHL All-Rookie Team with 46 points in 57 games!— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 24, 2021
