LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights wrapped up the 2020 NHL Draft from Big Sky Country in Montana and selected five players on day two.
Here are the new players for Vegas Golden Knights organization:
3rd Round, Pick 68 Lukas Cormier, Defenseman
Birthplace: Ste-Marie-de-Kent, New Brunswick Height: 5-10 Weight: 176 lbs. Age: 18 Drafted from: Charlottetown (QMJHL) Shoots: Left.
Cormier's career highlights include:
• Played in 44 games for the QMJHL’s Charlottetown Islanders in the 2019-20 season, notching 36 points (6 G, 30 A) to go with 28 penalty minutes.
• Won the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Silver Medal with Team Canada in 2019-20.
• Was named the NBPEIMMHL Rookie of the Year and recorded the most points by a defenseman in the league in 2017-18.
Cormier shared his thoughts on the Golden Knights organization.
"It’s a great city, a great organization for the small time that they’ve been in the league. I’m just extremely excited to join Vegas. It’s a huge honor and to hear my name called was a huge relief. I was proud that it was with Vegas", said Cormier.
3rd Round, Pick 91 Jackson Hallum, Forward
Birthplace: Eagan, Minnesota Height: 6-0 Weight: 170 lbs. Age: 18 Draft from: St. Thomas Academy (Minnesota) Shoots: Left.
Career highlights from Hallum include:
• Appeared in 18 games with Team MAP South Hockey in the 2019-2020 season tallying 26 points (12 G, 14 A) to go with 16 PIMs.
• Played for St. Thomas Academy in the 2019-2020 season totaling 25 points (18 G, 17 A) along with 32 PIM through 25 games.
• Through 25 games with St. Thomas Academy in the 2018-2019 season, accumulated 21 points (8 G, 13 A) with 10 PIM.
Hallum feels his speed will eventually help the Golden Knights.
"I'm a really fast skater, that’s my main aspect is that I'm really fast, pretty flashy, gritty, hard backcheck, beating defensemen up and down the ice", said Hallum.
5th Round, Pick 125 Jesper Vikman, Goaltender
Birthplace: Stockholm, Sweden Height: 6-3 Weight: 176 lbs. Age: 18 Drafted from: AIK Jr. (Sweden-Jr) Catches: Left.
Career highlights for Vikman include:
• Appeared in 24 games for AIK in the J20 SuperElit League with 3.06 goals-againstaverage and .902 save percentage during the 2019-20 season
• Played three games in Sweden’s second highest hockey league (HockeyAllsvenskan) recording a 3.35 goals-against-average and a .901 save percentage in 2019-2020
• Awarded the TV-Pucken Best Save Percentage (.953) for the 2017-18 season
6th Round, Pick 184 Noah Ellis, Defenseman
Birthplace: Urbandale, Iowa Height: 6-2 Weight: 192 lbs. Age: 18 Draft: Des Moines (USHL) Shoots: Right.
Career highlights for Ellis include:
• Committed to the University of Massachusetts for the 2021-22 season
• Appeared in 47 games with Des Moines Buccaneers in the 2019-2020 season tallying 11 points (5 G, 6 A) to go with 22 PIMs.
• Played 7 games for Omaha AAA Hockey Club 18U in the 2018-19 season totaling 4 points (1 G, 3 A) along with 4 PIM.
Ellis reacted to Las Vegas drafting him.
"It was pretty crazy. My family and I actually took a trip to Vegas this summer. We wanted to take a vacation and that was somewhere my sister and I wanted to go. We had never been and I thought it was definitely a very cool spot. I kind of fell in love with the city and it’s really exciting", said Ellis.
7th Round, Pick 215 Maxim Marushev, Forward
Birthplace: Saratov, Russia Height: 6-1 Weight: 170 lbs. Age: 21 Draft from: Bars Kazan (VHL) Shoots: Right.
The Vegas Golden Knights used their first round pick on Brendan Brisson.
NHL officials decided to make the draft virtual after growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
