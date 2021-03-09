LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights are still "in the evaluation process" regarding injured players Mark Stone and Alex Pietrangelo.
Both players missed Monday's 2-0 loss in Minnesota and their status ahead of Wednesday's rematch in St. Paul is still unknown.
Pietrangelo took a shot of the arm/wrist against the Sharks on Saturday toward the end of the game. Stone was injured earlier in that game during the second period and did not return.
"Those two guys drive the bus obviously for us," said Head Coach Pete DeBoer. "They both have such great resumes and respect in the room, both what they've done, but also what they do every day, the way they show up, practice, prepare, how self-less both guys are. The last thing either of those guys talks about is individual stats, it's always about what we can do more as a team to win, so yeah you miss that, but they're both around, they're around the team, on the road with us here."
Brayden McNabb was also announced as a game-time decision on Monday but did not play. DeBoer says he did practice with the team on Tuesday, but will once again be listed as a game-time decision Wednesday.
The Golden Knights are now 1-4-0 all-time in Minnesota, scoring just 5 goals in regulation and have been shutout twice.
"I think Minnesota has been a historically good defensive team and they take a lot of pride in that," said DeBoer. "They pack it in, they make it tough for you to get to their net, they have good goaltending back there this year, so it's a team you have to work to get your offense and I think we didn't work hard enough into those tough areas, both 5-on-5 and on the powerplay to score."
"It's a hard league to score in, if we can defend in our own zone, eliminate plays in our own zone, and be tight knit in our own zone, it leads to offense, it's going to come, some games that's going to happen, said Golden Knights defenseman, Zach Whitecloud. "If we can defend well like we did last night and eliminate their chances and get going north and obviously as a d man myself, get up in the rush with the forwards, create some offense, help them out, we're defending very well, that will lead to some offense going forward to."
