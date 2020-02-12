LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights said on Wednesday their American Hockey League team will play at the Orleans Hotel and Casino.
“Pending approval of the purchase and relocation from the American Hockey League Board of Governors, the Golden Knights AHL affiliate will play their home games during the 2020-21 AHL season at the Orleans Arena," according to a media release.
The team bought the AHL franchise on Feb. 6 and applied for the team to be relocated to Henderson or Las Vegas. The purchase and relocation is up for approval by the AHL Board of Governors.
All Golden Knights fans are able to place a $50 per seat season ticket deposit by visiting http://vgk.io/ahl-vegas.
