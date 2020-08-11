Devils Golden Knights Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer announced that Robin Lehner will start in the goal for tonight's Game 1 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

DeBoer called it a "tough decision." Adding, "It had nothing to do with what Fleury didn't do, it's what Legner has done since he got here."

Max Pacioretty will also play in tonight's game after rejoining the team on Friday.

According to AP, Pacioretty, who led the Golden Knights with 32 goals and 66 points this season, was sidelined by a minor injury during training camp. He rehabbed in Las Vegas while the team traveled to Edmonton to begin playing again.

With Pacioretty back in the lineup, Tomas Nosek will be a healthy scratch for Game 1, DeBoer said.

The Golden Knights acquired goalie Robin Lehner from the Blackhawks in February.

