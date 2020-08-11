LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer announced that Robin Lehner will start in the goal for tonight's Game 1 against the Chicago Blackhawks.
DeBoer called it a "tough decision." Adding, "It had nothing to do with what Fleury didn't do, it's what Legner has done since he got here."
DeBoer: "It was a tough decision"— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) August 11, 2020
"It has nothing to do with what Fleury didn't do, it's what Lehner has done since he got here." #VegasBorn https://t.co/OC9ULHwA3X
Max Pacioretty will also play in tonight's game after rejoining the team on Friday.
According to AP, Pacioretty, who led the Golden Knights with 32 goals and 66 points this season, was sidelined by a minor injury during training camp. He rehabbed in Las Vegas while the team traveled to Edmonton to begin playing again.
With Pacioretty back in the lineup, Tomas Nosek will be a healthy scratch for Game 1, DeBoer said.
The Golden Knights acquired goalie Robin Lehner from the Blackhawks in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.