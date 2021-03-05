LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights take their Honda West Division lead into San Jose to square off with the Sharks Friday night. It's no secret these two teams don't like each other and they've had some heated battles over the last few years.
In the two teams only other meeting this season, San Jose's Evander Kane took a cheap shot at Vegas forward Reilly Smith which set off a fight and caused Alex Tuch to warn after that game that Kane better be looking over his shoulder when the teams play each other. Friday morning, Tuch toned down his rhetoric but still acknowledged the intensity of the rivalry.
"We always know that us and San Jose have a pretty heated rivalry," Tuch said. "It doesn’t matter if nothing happened last game or something big happened las game, obviously both teams are going to come out and play hard and physical. The further on in the season, the more games we play obviously it’s going to be more heated."
The Sharks believe the Golden Knights took some cheap shots of their own that were not called by the referees or disciplined by the league. Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer suggested they were reaching for motivation.
"They’re trying to manufacture emotion on their end," DeBoer said. "It’s based on a hit that the referees on the ice didn’t deem illegal and players safety looking at it 800 times didn’t deem illegal. So I guess whatever you’ve got to do to get yourself going. We have a team that can play any way you want to play and we’ll go from there."
Sharks forward Timo Meier said his team has to play with emotion while also being smart and not taking needless penalties.
"Every time, especially against Vegas, obviously there’s some history between us and them," Meier said. "So you’ve got to use that emotion and put it on the ice as energy and don’t get out of your game plan and try to run some people and make selfish decisions. You’ve got to do team first and do whatever you can to help the team win."
The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30.
The game marks the Golden Knights opening of their longest road trip of the season that will see them play six games in nine nights.
