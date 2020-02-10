LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights fans are proving they're quite excited for the team's new AHL team by placing deposits on season tickets.
The Golden Knights have received over 4,000 season ticket deposits for the new AHL team, according to a representative for the Knights.
The team announced on Feb. 6 that it had purchased an AHL franchise membership from Spurs Sports and Entertainment, which currently operates the San Antonio Rampage.
The Vegas Golden Knights announced Thursday that they purchased an American Hockey League franchise membership from Spurs Sports and Entertainment, which currently operates the San Antonio Rampage.
Golden Knights officials said they are applying to relocate the team to Henderson. Specific details of a team name, logo, ticket pricing and home arena would be announced after AHL approval.
Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz said if approved, the new AHL team would be headquartered at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, which is currently under construction. The current team would play in San Antonio through the end of the 2019-2020 regular season.
Golden Knights officials said in the initial announcement that season ticket members who place a deposit for AHL tickets would receive priority access to seat selection.
Fans can place a $50 per seat season ticket deposit online: http://vgk.io/ahl-vegas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.