LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights fans are proving they're quite excited for the team's new AHL team by placing deposits on season tickets.

The Golden Knights have received over 4,000 season ticket deposits for the new AHL team, according to a representative for the Knights.

The team announced on Feb. 6 that it had purchased an AHL franchise membership from Spurs Sports and Entertainment, which currently operates the San Antonio Rampage.

Golden Knights officials said they are applying to relocate the team to Henderson. Specific details of a team name, logo, ticket pricing and home arena would be announced after AHL approval.

Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz said if approved, the new AHL team would be headquartered at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, which is currently under construction. The current team would play in San Antonio through the end of the 2019-2020 regular season.

Golden Knights officials said in the initial announcement that season ticket members who place a deposit for AHL tickets would receive priority access to seat selection.

Fans can place a $50 per seat season ticket deposit online: http://vgk.io/ahl-vegas