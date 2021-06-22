LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights are looking to keep and continue the momentum created in Game 4 in Montreal with a 2-1 overtime win and carry it back to Vegas for Game 5 on Tuesday night.
Vegas is 2-0 all-time in Game 5 when the series is tied 2-2.
"Our mindset is just get to our game," said Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden. "It doesn't matter who you're playing or what the series is, you have to make sure you're playing your game. When we're attacking and have that fast-paced mindset, that bodes well for our team and most nights we're successful. I don't think too many guys are focused on how to score or what the series is. Obviously time of game, you see the score and what you have to do, but for the most part it's consistency in our game is our biggest focus."
"The mindset right now is to worry about one game," said Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar. "We did a good job of battling back and tying this up, and now we just take care of tonight."
"Familiarity with the other team and their strengths and some of the things you're trying to expose, I think that gets dialed in a little more, the detail of what you look to do or fixed, gets dialed as the series goes on," said Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer. "I don't think the mindset changes for us, it's been one game to game, win a game. Win a game tonight we put ourselves in a good spot to finish this series off."
Chandler Stephenson, who has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury, is deemed a game-time decision for Game 5 per DeBoer. The Golden Knights top line centerman was on the ice during the optional morning skate at City National Arena on Tuesday.
"Stevie is a great skater, great player, that top line when he is in the middle there is a little faster," said Holden. "They gel so well and Tuchy did a good job stepping in the last couple games with that speed, but obviously throughout the season he's kind of completed that line really well. If he's able to play tonight that will be a big boost for his linemates as well as our team."
"Chandler is a tremendous player, a guy who has won it as well," said Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson. "He knows what it takes this time of year. He does everything for us, first line, powerplay, PK, he plays a lot of heavy minutes for us. The beauty of our team is we have that depth, if we're missing a guy someone else steps up and gets the job done. He is a huge piece of us, but I also think as a team we have great depth."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.