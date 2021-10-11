LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When the Golden Knights drop the puck Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena, it will be year five of the franchise.
While on the other side of the ice, it will be game number one for the Seattle Kraken.
Vegas will have the honor of welcoming the National Hockey League's newest expansion team and unlike the perception around Vegas in their inaugural season, this years Golden Knights squad is ready for a talented team.
"The reports on them from the pro scouts that have watched them have been really impressed with them, real reminiscent of this Vegas team four or five years ago," explained Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer. "Lot of veteran players, experience that is working hard, playing with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder. All the reports have been this is going to be a real dangerous team."
"We definitely have a little extra insight on that, they're definitely a real team, they have a pretty good roster and I'm sure they're going to be as hungry as any team in the league," said forward Reilly Smith. "We saw in preseason, it doesn't matter who is out there as long as they bringing out their best effort, hungry, and work for battles. It's going to be a close game. The parody in this league is so tight that any team can win on any given night, we're going to have to be sharp there is no doubt about that, we won't be sitting back at all."
There are just seven players on this current roster, that were part of that first season here in Vegas, and those players believe they have the upper-hand going into this match up because they understand the mentality of the Seattle Kraken.
"Our first year I think we built our belief from even that first game we had," said Smith. "I remember after we beat Dallas I was just excited we didn't go 0-82 that year, there wasn't high expectations, but we kept on building. After every win we believed a little bit more and I'm sure that will be a similar blueprint for what Seattle will want to do."
"Just going to be ready for them to come out of the gate and play hard, it's probably going to be a fun and exciting game," said Golden Knights forward, William Karlsson.
The Golden Knights used the final two preseason games on their schedule as unofficial dress rehearsals in preparation for the regular season. Vegas went 0-2, getting outscored 7-1 in the process.
"I feel good and I think the team is pretty confident too, as long as we put the work in and fix all the little details in the game we should have a good chance," said Karlsson.
Golden Knights forward Mattias Janmark did not skate Monday morning at City National Arena due to COVID protocols. Just a couple hours after the VGK practice, Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol announced that Seattle had placed five players in the COVID protocol as well.
"I think any time your throwing the word COVID in a sentence, you're worried about wide spread and it's terrifying in a dressing room setting," said DeBoer. "Just fingers crossed that he's alright and we don't have other guys."
DeBoer also confirmed that forwards Nic Roy and Brett Howden were ruled out for game one, and William Carrier is currently in concussion protocol. Winger Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Zach Whitecloud did not skate with the team on Monday, but they are believed to be fine.
"For us it's two points and getting off to a good start, we're really focused on ourselves. We know a hungry team will be coming in, but we know if we play our best game we can compete with any team in the league, whether it's Seattle or any other team we have to be ready to win coming in."
