LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights are in Anaheim getting set to play the Ducks for the fifth time this season and the first away from T-Mobile Arena.
Vegas owns a 3-1 record against Anaheim this season, outscoring the Ducks 12-8. The Golden Knights are 13-3 all-time against Anaheim.
Robin Lehner was not on the ice with the team during morning skate at the Honda Center on Saturday. Marc-Andre Fleury was the first goaltender off the ice, with Logan Thompson being the other netminder present.
Head Coach Pete DeBoer called Tomas Nosek a "game-time decision" for tonight's game against Anaheim.
