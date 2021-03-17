LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights are aiming for their fourth straight win on Wednesday night when the play host to the San Jose Sharks for the second time in three days.
A Vegas victory would mean for the third time this season the Golden Knights have strung together a win streak of four or more games.
Thanks to a 2-1 win against the Sharks on Monday, the Golden Knights have now won five straight against their division rivals and are now 19-10 all-time against the team in teal.
"For us this is about keeping our composure and we want to play 5-on-5 and we want to establish our four line game, that's when we're playing our best," said DeBoer.
DeBoer said that Chandler Stephenson, Alex Tuch, and Robin Lehner were all game-time decisions.
Stephenson, who was labeled a game-time decision on Monday, did not play against the Sharks. Cody Glass took over the top-line center role in Stephenson's absence and is the likely candidate again, if necessary.
Tuch left Monday's game in the third period for unknown reasons and did not return. Tomas Jurco, who has been on the taxi squad, would slide into that third line winger role, if necessary.
Lehner, who has missed the last 17 games, is still working his way back from a concussion suffered more than six weeks ago. Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to get the start for the 17th time in the last 18 games.
DeBoer also reaffirmed that Alex Pietrangelo if out "for the foreseeable future," but doesn't expect him out "long-term."
