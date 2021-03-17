Sharks Golden Knights Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) skates around San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights are aiming for their fourth straight win on Wednesday night when the play host to the San Jose Sharks for the second time in three days.

A Vegas victory would mean for the third time this season the Golden Knights have strung together a win streak of four or more games.

"I credit our group with the streaks, because you're never going to have your 'A' game over three, six, seven games, you're going to have some games through those stretches where either your energy is not there or you're mentally fatigued, especially when you get in the meat of the season, the schedule starts to catch up on you," said Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer.
 
"You have to win different ways, some nights it's everyone firing on all cylinders, some nights it's like the other night, your goalie is your best player and you get a timely powerplay goal, I think our group has done a good job of recognizing the nights where maybe we're not on and found a way to limit the damage and be opportunistic on the other end."

Thanks to a 2-1 win against the Sharks on Monday, the Golden Knights have now won five straight against their division rivals and are now 19-10 all-time against the team in teal.

"For us this is about keeping our composure and we want to play 5-on-5 and we want to establish our four line game, that's when we're playing our best," said DeBoer.

DeBoer said that Chandler Stephenson, Alex Tuch, and Robin Lehner were all game-time decisions.

Stephenson, who was labeled a game-time decision on Monday, did not play against the Sharks. Cody Glass took over the top-line center role in Stephenson's absence and is the likely candidate again, if necessary.

Tuch left Monday's game in the third period for unknown reasons and did not return. Tomas Jurco, who has been on the taxi squad, would slide into that third line winger role, if necessary.

Lehner, who has missed the last 17 games, is still working his way back from a concussion suffered more than six weeks ago. Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to get the start for the 17th time in the last 18 games.

DeBoer also reaffirmed that Alex Pietrangelo if out "for the foreseeable future," but doesn't expect him out "long-term."

