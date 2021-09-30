Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Walker, left, and Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the first time in their history, the Golden Knights will be playing a hockey game in the state of Utah. It's part of an agreement between the state and the National Hockey League to play three preseason games over the course of three seasons.
The Los Angeles Kings are the hosts of the Frozen Fury and have been since 1997, playing their games in Las Vegas until the arrival of the Golden Knights in 2017.
"I'm excited," explained Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer. "I haven't been to Salt Lake in like 20 years but looking forward to going back. We're playing in the NBA Arena so that will be new for everybody, and I think any time you go to a neutral site city like that, there is always some energy and atmosphere because the city is excited for it and I think that's what you're looking for in exhibition games."
The Golden Knights practiced at City National Arena Thursday morning before heading to the airport. Players say it doesn't matter where or who you are playing at this point in the season, the only thing that matters is performing.
"It's training camp, everyone is trying to battle for a spot," said Golden Knights forward William Carrier. "It's good, you see it in every good team, guys are trying to battle and there are young guys pushing in the back and it just makes the older guys better. Everyone is fighting for different spots, some guys on the 4th line, some guys for more ice time on the first and second line, so I think it's just good for the environment of the room."
"It's good to be out here with these NHL-caliber players," explained Golden Knights defenseman Zack Hayes. "It's good to compare yourself and see where you fit and feel like you fit with these guys and you're able to push yourself to try and be a better player every day."
The Kings and Golden Knights will drop the puck at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City at 7pm. It will be televised on TNT, their first hockey broadcast of the new NHL TV contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.