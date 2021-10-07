LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights are preparing for their final home exhibition game of the season on Thursday night when they play host to the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena.
Vegas is 3-2 during the preseason, winning their last two games.
"If you look at our lineup in Colorado we had more veterans than we had in some previous games," explained Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer. "I think tonight you're going to see another step towards that. I thin injuries are going to play a factor in that. When you put our potential opening night roster down on paper two weeks ago, we don't have that luxury, we might not opening night because of injuries. Those things change, but we're getting closer in these next two games, we're going to be really close to what we're going to be starting with."
Injuries have been issue for the Golden Knights during training camp. Mark Stone, Shea Theodore, Brayden McNabb, Nic Roy, Brett Howden, Robin Lehner, and William Carrier are some of the names that have been forced out of games this preseason.
Stone, who took a puck to the ear, needed stitches, but has since returned to game action. McNabb and Lehner are both expected to play against the Coyotes on Thursday, while Theodore, Howden, Roy, and Carrier are all considered day-to-day.
DeBoer says hose injuries are playing a factor into what they want to do in the final preseason games, while also giving more guys an opportunity to prove they belong in the NHL and can contribute if necessary, starting Oct. 12 against the Seattle Kraken in the season opener.
"We're pushing for detail in our game. I think the quicker teams get to their systems and get comfortable in their systems, the more success you're going to have early. These early points, you don't want to overvalue them, but they can't take them away from you and this is still a really hard league to make the playoffs on. We want to put as many in the bank as we can and with the number of returning games there is a real push by us to get to our game as quickly as possible and quicker than other teams."
Puck drop between the Golden Knights and Coyotes is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.